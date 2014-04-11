Not guilty plea from ex-con accused of going on violent crime spree in East County

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in Spring Valley and Rancho San Diego, which included two home-invasion robberies and four car thefts, pleaded not guilty Friday to 17 charges, including carjacking and robbery.

Kevin Oshea Knight, 43, was ordered held on $1 million bail. He faces between 35 and 45 years in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Franciesca Balerio.

The defendant has a 2000 conviction for burglary, according to the criminal complaint.

Knight was arrested Wednesday morning near a Wendy's restaurant at the intersection of Campo Road and Spring Street, according to San Diego County sheriff's spokeswoman Melissa Aquino.

A deputy was responding to a call about a car burglary in the area when he saw Knight running away, Aquino said.

"The deputy caught up to Knight, but Knight resisted arrest," she said, adding that the lawman used a Taser stun gun to subdue Knight.

The crime spree allegedly committed by Knight began around noon Tuesday. That night, authorities said they had surveillance video of the tattooed, bald suspect and were actively looking for him.

Knight will be back in court April 16 for a bail review. A readiness conference was scheduled April 18 and a preliminary hearing for April 24.