Spectacular display of extraordinary automobiles

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A beautiful backdrop, classic cars and plenty of elegance. Add that together and you have the Concours d'Elegance in La Jolla.

The classic car show is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend, April 11 to 13. For tickets and more information go to lajollaconcours.com.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Alicia Summers has a sneak peek.