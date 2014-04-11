Siblings arrested, suspected of drug smuggling

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two Mexican nationals have been arrested on drug smuggling charges after Border Patrol agents found cocaine inside their SUV.

The 33-year-old driver and his 27-year-old sister were stopped at the Interstate 5 checkpoint around 7 a.m. Thursday and told agents they were in the U.S. to shop.

During a secondary inspection, a K-9 alerted agents to 20 bundles of cocaine hidden under the floor of the vehicle. The drugs are valued at more than $702,000.