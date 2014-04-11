Local teen among dozens hurt in bus crash

It was a busload of opportunity: young, low-income, motivated students, destined to become the first in their families to go to college, journeying from the concrete sprawl of Los Angeles to a remote redwood campus 650 miles north.

It was a busload of opportunity: young, low-income, motivated students, destined to become the first in their families to go to college, journeying from the concrete sprawl of Los Angeles to a remote redwood campus.

Harley Hoyt is the talk of campus at Valhalla High School Friday morning. The school is buzzing about his survival story.

Harley Hoyt is the talk of campus at Valhalla High School Friday morning. The school is buzzing about his survival story.

Two San Diego-area students survived a fiery Northern California bus crash that killed five other high-schoolers and five adults, authorities reported Friday.

Two San Diego-area students survived a fiery Northern California bus crash that killed five other high-schoolers and five adults, authorities reported Friday.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Valhalla High School Senior Harley Hoyt is counting his blessings Friday morning. He walked away from that horrific bus crash Thursday bloodied and bruised, but thankfully alive.

CBS News 8's Dan Cohen spoke with him this morning.

Here's his eyewitness account of the chaos.

"All of a sudden I hear people start panicking and screaming frantically...I look up and I see within a split second that there's the Fedex truck coming straight for us...a big semi and I'm like 'oh gosh,'" Harley Hoyt said.

Hoyt said he's still in shock over what happened. He doesn't think the reality will really set in for a few more days.

Meantime, he is heading back to San Diego tonight on a plane. He's still committed to attending Humboldt State but he is going to have to reschedule his campus visit.