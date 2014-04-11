California city turns up heat on Sriracha maker

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small Southern California town has turned up the heat on the makers of the wildly popular Sriracha hot sauce, telling them that if they can't keep their bottling plant from smelling up the neighborhood, the city will.
The
Irwindale City Council voted 4-0 Wednesday to tentatively declare Huy
Fong's 2-year-old bottling plant a public nuisance. If a second vote,
scheduled for April 23, makes the declaration official, Huy Fong will
have 90 days to stop releasing the spicy smells that neighbors say burn
their eyes and throats and make them sneeze and cough.
If the
smells still persist, the Los Angeles suburb says it will have the
authority to enter the plant, take whatever measures are necessary to
kill the odor, and bill the company for its efforts.
Reaction to the move was swift and heated.
State
Sen. Ed Hernandez, who represents the area, advised Irwindale to cool
it, saying if the city of 1,400 residents doesn't want the maker of
arguably the world's most popular hot sauce, he's sure there are several
other cities in his district that do.
"I ask that the city of
Irwindale reject this inflammatory and unnecessary public nuisance
designation and work constructively with Huy Fong Foods to resolve these
issues," he said in a statement.
The company's attorney, John
Tate, complained the vote was akin to "thumbing Huy Fong in the eye,"
since it came after he told the city that Huy Fong was working with
regional air-quality officials on a plan to make the smell go away by
June 1.
Irwindale City Manager John Davidson said officials were
delighted to hear that, indicating he's certain everybody will simmer
down once they realize the city wants only the smell, and not the
company, to go away.
"Obviously this is a council that wants to
work with all local businesses regardless of their size, and has never
had any interest in having Huy Fong Foods shut down or relocating," he
said.
Davidson said city officials plan to work with the company
and air-quality officials to ensure Huy Fong can get a filtration system
in place that will make everyone happy.
The company opened its $40 million bottling plant in Irwindale after it outgrew its old one in nearby Rosemead.
The
city says most of the complaints about pungent, spicy smells have come
during the last two harvest seasons when as many as 100 million pounds
of freshly harvested, red-hot jalapeno peppers were ground between
August and October.
Davidson said 30 to 35 people have given the
city sworn statements that the smell bothers them. A couple told city
officials the smell made them ill enough that they saw their doctors.
Privately
held Huy Fong Foods was founded and is still owned by Vietnamese
immigrant David Tran. He began making the fiery sauce in a bucket at his
home in 1980 and saw his business take off from there.
Originally a staple in Asian restaurants and homes, Huy Fong's Sriracha
sauce, in its distinctive green-tipped bottles with the rooster on the
logo, has spread across all cultures, with people putting it on their
hot dogs, tacos, pizza and other foods.
