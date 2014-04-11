World War II veteran receives special quilt - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

World War II veteran receives special quilt

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A  World War II veteran is receiving a special gift in honor of his service to his country Friday.

The 99-year-old is being presented with a quilt through the local organization Quilts of Valor.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely is in Escondido with a preview of the touching presentation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.