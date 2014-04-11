Local bus crash survivor's classmates react

It was a busload of opportunity: young, low-income, motivated students, destined to become the first in their families to go to college, journeying from the concrete sprawl of Los Angeles to a remote redwood campus 650 miles north.

It was a busload of opportunity: young, low-income, motivated students, destined to become the first in their families to go to college, journeying from the concrete sprawl of Los Angeles to a remote redwood campus.

Valhalla High School Senior Harley Hoyt is counting his blessings Friday morning. He walked away from that horrific bus crash Thursday bloodied and bruised, but thankfully alive.

Valhalla High School Senior Harley Hoyt is counting his blessings Friday morning. He walked away from that horrific bus crash Thursday bloodied and bruised, but thankfully alive.

Two San Diego-area students survived a fiery Northern California bus crash that killed five other high-schoolers and five adults, authorities reported Friday.

Two San Diego-area students survived a fiery Northern California bus crash that killed five other high-schoolers and five adults, authorities reported Friday.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Harley Hoyt is the talk of campus at Valhalla High School Friday morning. The school is buzzing about his survival story.

Hoyt was the only student from Valhalla on board the bus that slammed into a FedEx truck in Northern California Thursday. He says over the phone that he opened an emergency window to help others.

I was able to speak to his best friend Ben France on this last day before spring break.

Gene Kang: What were you thinking when you learned of the horrific crash in Northern California?

Ben France: The first thing I thought was my best friend was gone. When I found out he was OK I was relieved. I don't understand how a bus that size crashed. He was supposed to have fun and see Humboldt State University. I saw pictures and it was just exploded.

Kang: How did you first find out, did you find out through the news?

France: I found out from my mom. She said "Did you talk to Harley?" I said no.

Kang: How were you feeling?

France: I was just a mess. I called my friend and we just cried. I've known him since 6th grade.

Kang: How is the feeling at school today?

France: Our teachers have talked to and wondered if he's OK and he is but we should show the respect and send prayers for the other families.

Valhalla High School will be out of class after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Hoyt will be flying back home Friday night with his family. His best friends plan on giving him huge hugs at the airport and telling him they love him.