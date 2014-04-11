Local bus crash survivor's classmates react - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local bus crash survivor's classmates react

Posted: Updated:

  • RelatedMore>>

  • San Diego teen: Bus crash was 'utter chaos'

    San Diego teen: Bus crash was 'utter chaos'

    Saturday, April 12 2014 2:57 AM EDT2014-04-12 06:57:46 GMT
    Two San Diego-area students survived a fiery Northern California bus crash that killed five other high-schoolers and five adults, authorities reported Friday. 
    Two San Diego-area students survived a fiery Northern California bus crash that killed five other high-schoolers and five adults, authorities reported Friday. 

  • Local teen among dozens hurt in bus crash

    Local teen among dozens hurt in bus crash

    Saturday, April 12 2014 2:43 AM EDT2014-04-12 06:43:16 GMT
    Valhalla High School Senior Harley Hoyt is counting his blessings Friday morning. He walked away from that horrific bus crash Thursday bloodied and bruised, but thankfully alive. 
    Valhalla High School Senior Harley Hoyt is counting his blessings Friday morning. He walked away from that horrific bus crash Thursday bloodied and bruised, but thankfully alive. 

  • Dreams dashed in fatal college tour bus crash

    Dreams dashed in fatal college tour bus crash

    Friday, April 11 2014 10:44 PM EDT2014-04-12 02:44:29 GMT
    It was a busload of opportunity: young, low-income, motivated students, destined to become the first in their families to go to college, journeying from the concrete sprawl of Los Angeles to a remote redwood campus. 
    It was a busload of opportunity: young, low-income, motivated students, destined to become the first in their families to go to college, journeying from the concrete sprawl of Los Angeles to a remote redwood campus 650 miles north. 

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Harley Hoyt is the talk of campus at Valhalla High School Friday morning. The school is buzzing about his survival story.

Hoyt was the only student from Valhalla on board the bus that slammed into a FedEx truck in Northern California Thursday. He says over the phone that he opened an emergency window to help others.

I was able to speak to his best friend Ben France on this last day before spring break.

Gene Kang: What were you thinking when you learned of the horrific crash in Northern California?

Ben France: The first thing I thought was my best friend was gone. When I found out he was OK I was relieved. I don't understand how a bus that size crashed. He was supposed to have fun and see Humboldt State University. I saw pictures and it was just exploded.

Kang: How did you first find out, did you find out through the news?

France: I found out from my mom. She said "Did you talk to Harley?" I said no.

Kang: How were you feeling?

France: I was just a mess. I called my friend and we just cried. I've known him since 6th grade.

Kang: How is the feeling at school today?

France: Our teachers have talked to and wondered if he's OK and he is but we should show the respect and send prayers for the other families.

Valhalla High School will be out of class after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Hoyt will be flying back home Friday night with his family. His best friends plan on giving him huge hugs at the airport and telling him they love him.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.