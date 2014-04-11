Fire rips through Mira Mesa residential complex

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A two-alarm fire heavily damaged two townhouses in a Mira Mesa residential complex Friday, leaving two firefighters with minor injuries and killing a dog.

The blaze in the 8800 block of Hillery Drive erupted for unknown reasons about noon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews roughly 35 minutes to subdue the flames, which spread from a two-story unit to a single-floor residence across a walkway, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.

Medics took a firefighter to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment of a burn to his ear. Another crew member was evaluated at the scene for some type of injury to his right arm, Swanson said.

Emergency personnel found a dead dog on the second story of the townhome in which the fire originated.