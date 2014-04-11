Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Cuyamaca - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Cuyamaca

Posted: Updated:

HARRISON PARK (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a collision with an SUV on a back-country road north of Lake Cuyamaca.

The fatal accident occurred about 3 p.m. on State Route 79 at KQ Ranch Road in the Harrison Park area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rider, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crash forced the closure of the rural route in the area while investigators gathered evidence.

