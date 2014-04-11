Cliff rescue at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Emergency crews came to the rescue Friday of a person who fell off a Torrey Pines-area coastal bluff, coming to rest on an outcropping about 25 feet below.

The accident off the 9700 La Jolla Farms Road was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics tended to the victim, who had suffered a head injury, at the scene, then airlifted the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla in undisclosed condition, a dispatcher said.