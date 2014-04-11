Larry Himmel speaks to journalism students

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The National High School Journalism Convention was held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Friday, and the keynote speaker was our own Larry Himmel.

Larry spoke to an audience of about 500 students about his experiences over the last 35 years as a journalist. He shared stories and inspired the young journalists to pursue their goals, no matter what anyone says.

"There are people who are going to be important people in getting you to your career goals who are going to tell you, you can't make it, that the industry is shrinking. And I want to tell you right now that that they're full of something that I can't say in front of you," he told students.

The National High School Journalism Convention is a twice-annual event.