Puppy Party to honor therapy dogs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Scripps Health threw its annual Puppy Party Friday to honor its pet therapy volunteers and their handlers.

The dogs and their owners were treated to hot dogs and special canine cookies.

More than 50 certified therapy dogs provide comfort and companionship by visiting patients across the Scripps system throughout the year.

"The patients they really do benefit. They enjoy the break in the day, they get an opportunity to get some puppy hugs and kisses when their pets may be at home," Jill Corrales of Scripps Volunteer Services said.

The therapy dog program has been in place at Scripps for more than 10 years. The dogs visit about 1,000 patients every year.