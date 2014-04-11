Fundraiser for reward money in triple murder - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fundraiser for reward money in triple murder

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Relatives of three local murder victims are holding a fundraiser to help boost a reward fund in hopes of tracking down the killer.

Salvatore Belvedere and Ilona Flint were found shot to death in a parked car in Mission Valley on Christmas Eve. The body of Salvatore's brother and Flint's fiance Gianni Belvedere was found three weeks later in the trunk of his car in Riverside.

On Friday, Antoinette and Laura Belvedere thanked people for their love and support and said they want to make sure no family has to go through this.

"It's devastating for our families. We are living this every day without our brothers," Laura Belvedere said.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday at Eastbound Bar and Grill in Lakeside.

