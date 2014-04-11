Fundraiser for reward money in triple murder

After nearly a week of speculation, police Thursday confirmed that the body discovered inside a vehicle in Riverside is Gianni Belvedere.

A local family is trying to raise more money for a reward fund for information in an unsolved triple murder.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Relatives of three local murder victims are holding a fundraiser to help boost a reward fund in hopes of tracking down the killer.

Salvatore Belvedere and Ilona Flint were found shot to death in a parked car in Mission Valley on Christmas Eve. The body of Salvatore's brother and Flint's fiance Gianni Belvedere was found three weeks later in the trunk of his car in Riverside.

On Friday, Antoinette and Laura Belvedere thanked people for their love and support and said they want to make sure no family has to go through this.

"It's devastating for our families. We are living this every day without our brothers," Laura Belvedere said.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday at Eastbound Bar and Grill in Lakeside.