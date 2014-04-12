Swan song near for San Diego Opera

A California lawmaker is joining the chorus of people trying to save the San Diego Opera.

A California lawmaker is joining the chorus of people trying to save the San Diego Opera.

The last day for the San Diego Opera has been extended to the end of April.

The final curtain may not come down on the San Diego Opera just yet.

The final curtain may not come down on the San Diego Opera just yet.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Save San Diego Opera flyers and stickers were worn by many people attending Don Quixote, the second-to last show of the season Friday night.

Friday afternoon, San Diego Opera board of directors met for about three hours in a closed-door meeting. Members told CBS News 8 they voted to form a committee to explore ways to have an opera in San Diego. However, the plan is to close down the San Diego Opera on April 29.

The last performance of Don Quixote is on Sunday at 2 p.m. This could be the last show in San Diego Opera history.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Abbie Alford, spoke to opera subscribers at Friday's Don Quixote show and board members on other ways an opera can exist in San Diego.