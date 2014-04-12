Cashner one-hits Tigers in 6-0 Padres win

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Andrew Cashner works against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 11, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Andrew Cashner threw his second career one-hitter and struck out a career-high 11, and Chase Headley hit a two-run homer to lead the San Diego Padres to a 6-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Cashner took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Rajai Davis hit a one-out flare single into center field, just past the glove of outstretched second baseman Jedd Gyorko. Davis stole second and third, and Ian Kinsler walked before Miguel Cabrera hit into a double play.

Cashner ended his remarkable outing by striking out Cabrera on a 95-mph fastball.

Cashner (1-1) retired 14 in a row before allowing the single. He walked two.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander also threw a one-hitter in a 2-0 win at Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, facing the minimum 27 batters.

Dating to Aug. 19, Cashner has allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine straight starts for an ERA of 0.96.

The Padres hit Rick Porcello hard, collecting 10 hits in his 6 1-3 innings. He left after Cashner singled.

The Padres were onto Porcello from the start. Everth Cabrera hit a leadoff single, advanced on two groundouts and scored on Gyorko's triple. The ball hit the heel of right fielder Don Kelly's glove and hit the ground as Kelly slammed headfirst into the wall. After being checked by a trainer, Kelly stayed in the game.

Headley then doubled into the left-center gap to bring in Gyorko.

Headley homered to right on a 2-2 slider from Porcello with one out in the sixth, his first. It was estimated at 385 feet. Seth Smith was aboard on a leadoff double.

Porcello (1-1) allowed five runs and struck out five.

NOTES: Padres CF Cameron Maybin, who ruptured his left biceps tendon making a diving catch in a spring game on March 2, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. Manager Bud Black said he'd like Maybin to get more than 20 at-bats during the assignment. "Right now he's restarting his spring training," Black said. "He's in baseball shape. Now we've got to get him in baseball-ready shape." ... Black said pitcher Josh Johnson, who's also on the DL, still has soreness in his forearm. ... Black said LF Carlos Quentin, on the DL with a bone bruise in his left knee, is working in the weight room and hitting in the indoor batting cage. Black said Quentin is getting close to hitting on the field. ... The series continues Saturday night when Tigers RHP Justin Verlander (0-1, 2.57 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Ian Kennedy (1-1, 3.27). Verlander was one of several top players the Padres could have taken with the first pick in the 2004 amateur draft. Instead, they took local SS Matt Bush, who was a bust. Verlander went to the Tigers with the second overall pick.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.