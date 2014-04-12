Crews knock out fire at auto repair shop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters Saturday extinguished a two-alarm fire that caused about $300,000 in damage at an auto repair shop in Scripps Ranch.

The noninjury fire was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. in a second story attic storage area above an office at Save Auto at 9280 Kearny Mesa Road, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Lee Swanson said the fire was difficult for crews to access because the only way into the storage area was a ladder in the back of the building. It was knocked down in about a half-hour.

The fire, which Swanson attributed to "unspecified electrical failure," caused about $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $200,000 in damage to its content.

Although the fire did not spread to the cars, some sustained smoke damage, he said.