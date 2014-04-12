SDSU student says man grabbed her

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were on the lookout Saturday for the man who grabbed a female San Diego State University student's buttocks on the campus and attempted to lure her into a nearby parking structure.

The student told police she was walking along Montezuma Road near East Campus Drive at about 10:45 a.m. Friday and the suspect approached from behind, accosted her and asked her to go with him into the parking garage, SDSU police said.

However, the student walked away and was not injured, police said.

Police described the suspect as black, about 30, 5 feet 4 with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a design on the front and dark jeans. He was last seen in the vicinity of Montezuma Road and East Campus Drive.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at (619) 594-1991 or via email at policemail.sdsu.edu, or to call Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.