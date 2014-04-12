Suspect robs Burger King, uses demand note

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man used a demand note to rob a Burger King in Kearny Mesa, a police said Saturday.

About 10:15 a.m. Friday, the suspect walked up and handed the note to a clerk at the outlet at 3810 Convoy St., according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali.

The robber ran off to the north on Convoy Street with an undisclosed amount, Cali said.

Police described the suspect as Middle Eastern or Hispanic, in his 20s, and about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He had salt and pepper hair, thin moustache and tattoos on both arms, and was wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes.