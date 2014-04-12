Megadeath soloist at San Diego Symphony

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Vivaldi a la Megadeath is on the marquee for the San Diego Symphony tonight, as the metal group's frontman Dave Mustaine is scheduled to perform a sold out show with the orchestra.

The founding member of the thrash metal band, and former member of Metallica, is set to take the stage at Copley Symphony Hall at 8 p.m. for "Symphony Interrupted," which will be conducted by Ken-David Masur, according to the symphony's website.

Symphony organizers billed the event as "truly unique," and said the 52-year-old guitarist would bring his "crunchy and energetic sensibility to the great works of classical music which have inspired him over the course of his Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum-selling career."

Mustaine, who is from La Mesa, will perform "Summer" and "Winter" movements from Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons," and Bach's "Air."

The symphony will follow with Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries."