Patient donates millions to San Diego eye center

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A patient has donated $6.5 million to the eye center at the University of California, San Diego.

The U-T San Diego reports the gift to the Shiley Eye Center came from an unnamed patient.

The center will use the money to study stem cells to treat eye diseases such as glaucoma and macular degeneration.

UC San Diego recently received a $100 million donation from a philanthropist from South Dakota that will be used to launch clinical trials aimed at using stem cells to treat a range of diseases.

