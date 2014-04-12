Search for bank robbery suspect in Scripps Ranch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search for bank robbery suspect in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his 30s or 40s robbed a bank in San Diego's Scripps Ranch neighborhood Friday.

The suspect entered the Chase bank branch at 9994 Scripps Ranch Blvd. around 6:05 p.m. and gave a teller a note demanding cash, said San Diego Police Department Officer David Stafford.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, the officer said.

The suspect was described as white, 6 feet tall with tattoos on his neck and arms. He was wearing a baseball cap, white shirt and tan pants, Stafford said.

