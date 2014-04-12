Tsunami warning follows strong quake near Solomons

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (AP) — A tsunami warning has been issued for some Pacific islands following a powerful magnitude-7.6 earthquake near the Solomon Islands.

The United States Geological Service said the quake struck around 7:14 a.m. local time Sunday. Its epicenter was 323 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Honiara, the Solomons capital, and its depth was 29.3 kilometers (18.2 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a warning for the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea. The center says it's not known if the quake generated a tsunami but it was powerful enough to trigger one.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the temblor.

The Solomon Islands lies on the "Ring of Fire" — an arc of earthquake and volcanic activity that stretches around the Pacific Rim.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.