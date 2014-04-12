Wounded veteran receives hero's welcome

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Rob Jones has never taken the easy route in life. So when he decided he was going to ride his bike across the country for charity some people who knew him weren't surprised.

But to really appreciate this feat you have to know how he did it and what he gave up. All for the country he loves.

It was a hero's welcome 5,000 miles in the making.

The retired Marine started his ride all the way in Bar Harbor, Maine - 5,200 miles away - through sunshine and snow, there were ups and downs.

"Best part I would probably say is now being done...worst part is probably just days where it was windy," Rob Jones said.

The road may have been long and windy, but what makes Rob's journey so amazing is the prosthetics he pedaled with. The result of 2010 explosion in Afghanistan.

"My stumps kind of hurt a little bit after writing for awhile. Contact points with the seat get sore but once I get off the bike that usually goes away," Jones said.

What helped was the huge show of support along the way.

"Totally positive, Everyone was cheering me on. Supporting me like this. Got a lot of free hotel rooms, dinners, places to stay. People riding with me, all sorts of support," Jones said.

"An inspiration, he probably doesn't wanna hear that but he is. He's also a brother and I wanted to come support him...what an accomplishment," supporter Lance Weir said.

At the finish line in Oceanside, a fitting honor. And in that big crowd, perhaps no person was more proud than mom.

"I saw him look over and he smiled and took a big deep sigh and I could just tell he was so relieved and happy to be here at the finish line," mom Carol Miller said.

If you want to know what makes Rob's ride so remarkable, just look at the ripple effect.

"He seems to touch something in people. That they can connect with. If he can do this with no legs that I can do what I need to do as well," Miller said.

Rob did quite a bit of fundraising for this ride and it's all being donated to charity. We asked him what's next and he said maybe a triathlon, or stand up comedy.