Spieth, Watson tied for lead at the Masters - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Spieth, Watson tied for lead at the Masters

Posted: Updated:
Bubba Watson tees off on the eighth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Bubba Watson tees off on the eighth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson are tied for the lead heading to the final round of the Masters.

The 20-year-old Spieth shot his third straight sub-par round, a 2-under 70 on Saturday that pulled him even with Watson.

The 36-hole leader stumbled a bit on moving day at Augusta National. After two rounds in the 60s and a three-shot lead at the midway point, Watson settled for a 74 that left him at 5 under.

Still, it was good enough to give him a share of the lead.

Matt Kuchar (68) and Jonas Blixt (71) were one shot back. Miguel Angel Jimenez shot the best round of the tournament, a 66 leaving him just two shots off the lead and tied with Ricky Fowler.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Grinding along, Michigan State leads Syracuse

    NCAA Latest: Grinding along, Michigan State leads Syracuse

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:48:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.