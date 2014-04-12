Spieth, Watson tied for lead at the Masters

Bubba Watson tees off on the eighth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson are tied for the lead heading to the final round of the Masters.

The 20-year-old Spieth shot his third straight sub-par round, a 2-under 70 on Saturday that pulled him even with Watson.

The 36-hole leader stumbled a bit on moving day at Augusta National. After two rounds in the 60s and a three-shot lead at the midway point, Watson settled for a 74 that left him at 5 under.

Still, it was good enough to give him a share of the lead.

Matt Kuchar (68) and Jonas Blixt (71) were one shot back. Miguel Angel Jimenez shot the best round of the tournament, a 66 leaving him just two shots off the lead and tied with Ricky Fowler.

