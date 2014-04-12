Protesters gather at Salk Institute fundraiser - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Protesters gather at Salk Institute fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - People who took part in the Salk Institute's Step into Discovery and annual 5K were greeted by a group of animal rights activists.

The event was held to raise money for the Salk Institute's educational outreach programs.

But protesters claim Salk's staff members also need an education because they are still practicing outdated veterinary procedures. 

"It's kinda indoctrinated into them that this is the only way to do things and they're so desensitized that they don't realize these are thinking, feeling, fearing animals that are getting tortured," Pam Harris said.

Protesters claim the Salk Institute has committed several animal welfare violations.

