Carjacking suspect sought in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A truck driver hauling a large load of televisions in Otay Mesa was carjacked this morning by a man who initially tried to persuade him to give up some of the electronics.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the driver was cut off by the suspect, who had been driving another large truck without a trailer in the 8500 block of Avenida Costa Sur near Avenida Costa Del Sol, according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali.

The suspect jumped into the victim's truck cab and said he needed to remove some of the televisions, Cali said.

However, as the victim was dialing his employer, the suspect smacked the phone out of his hand, Cali said. The victim ran off as another suspicious vehicle was pulling up.

The suspect sped off in the victim's tractor-trailer and headed east on Avenida Costa Sur, Cali said.

Police described the carjacker as Hispanic, and about 5 feet 6 with a heavy build. He was wearing a white button up shirt and jeans.

The stolen truck displayed the company's name, "Add Express," and blue flames on the side. It had California license plate 9D10606. The trailer's California license plate read 4MM5320, police said.