Man killed in hit-and-run in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 89-year-old man died at a hospital Saturday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the San Ysidro section of San Diego, police said.

The victim was crossing Cottonwood Road mid-block about 4:35 p.m., when he was struck by a red or maroon SUV hatchback, possibly a Range Rover or Land Rover, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

Police did not release the victim's name.

The vehicle, which may have damage to its hood, was last seen heading south on Cottonwood, Stafford said.

A detailed description of the driver was not immediately available.