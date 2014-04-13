Man arrested in fatal stabbing in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Carlsbad police have still not released the name of the woman who was found stabbed to death in a parking lot over the weekend.

But Monday morning they do have someone behind bars.

The woman's body was found with multiple stab wounds at about 8 p.m. Saturday night in an industrial area on Van Allen Way, near the business where she worked.

Police have arrested the victim's estranged husband, 49-year-old Pedro Zurita, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

He is currently being held without bail.