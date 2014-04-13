Woman killed in rollover crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A 21-year-old Escondido woman was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on state Route 78 in San Marcos.

Her name has not been released. She was driving her 1997 Acura CL west on 78 near Linda Vista Drive at about 2:20 a.m., when she lost control while changing lanes and veered onto the right shoulder, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The coupe then overturned and struck a tree, coming to a rest upside down, Bettencourt said. The driver died at the scene.

Bettencourt said it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.