7 arrested for DUI in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seven motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in or near an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in the Pacific Beach section of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

Eight vehicles were also impounded during the checkpoint in the 2600 block of Ingraham Street that began at 11:09 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., said San Diego police officer Mark McCullough.

McCullough said 746 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 585 of those vehicles being screened by officers.