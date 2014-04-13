San Diego County gasoline price rises 12th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 3.1 cents Sunday to $4.231, its highest level in about 13 months.

Sunday's increase comes one day after the average local price went up 5.3 cents, the largest daily increase since Feb. 2, 2013. The average price has increased 19.6 cents over 12 consecutive days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 15.1 cents higher than the San Diego average one week ago, 24.9 cents more than one month ago and 22.8 cents above what it was one year ago.