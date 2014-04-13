Man in custody accused of stabbing girlfriend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 59-year-old man suspected of punching and stabbing his girlfriend in the Lincoln Park section of San Diego was arrested Saturday, police said.

The attack, which happened about 5 p.m. at 240 Euclid Ave., stemmed from an argument the suspect was having with his 34-year-old girlfriend, San Diego police Officer David Stafford said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested at the scene and will be booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Stafford said.