'I AM A BULLY' sign-holder calls sentence unfair

Edmond Aviv sits on a street corner holding a sign Sunday, April 13, 2014, in South Euclid, Ohio declaring he's a bully, a requirement of his sentence because he was accused of harassing a neighbor and her disabled children for the past 15 years.

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man ordered to spend five hours at a street corner with a sign declaring he's a bully says his sentence was unfair and the judge who gave it to him ruined his life.

The Northeast Ohio Media Group reports that 62-year-old Edmond Aviv for the most part ignored honking horns and people who stopped by to talk with him Sunday in South Euclid.

But he wasn't happy with the punishment, saying, "The judge destroyed me" and "This isn't fair at all."

The judge ordered the sign to say: "I AM A BULLY."

Aviv had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. A neighbor said he had bullied her and her disabled children for the past 15 years.

A court probation officer monitored Aviv on Sunday.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.