Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman in her 20s was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday in Little Italy.

The woman was struck by a southbound small silver foreign car shortly before 2 a.m. while attempting to cross Kettner Boulevard mid-block between Hawthorn and Grape streets, San Diego police Officer David Stafford said. The driver did not stop.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for an fractured eye socket and jaw, Stafford said. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, he said.