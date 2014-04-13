Wind advisory in effect until 2PM Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gusty winds are expected to develop in San Diego County's valleys and mountains late tonight and stick around into the start of the workweek.

A National Weather Service wind advisory is set for 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph will be possible in the mountains and valleys during the advisory period.

"Surface pressure gradients will transition from onshore to offshore tonight as surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin," the weather service advisory said. "This will result in gusty northeast to east winds developing late tonight and continuing through the day on Monday."

Winds speeds are expected to peak Monday morning, and gradually decrease Monday afternoon, according to the NWS.

Forecasters said the winds could make for difficult driving conditions, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles. Drivers were advised to be on the lookout for broken tree limbs and other debris.