Police investigate fatal shooting in Mount Hope

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was fatally wounded in San Diego by a man who got out of a dark car, walked up and shot him, a police lieutenant said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 3500 block of J Street, according to San Diego police homicide Lt. Mike Hastings.

"Officers found a 24-year-old male lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds," Hastings said. "Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died a short time later," Hastings said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown male exited a dark colored 4-door vehicle and approached the victim then fired several rounds," he said.

Homicide detectives were following up on leads, Hastings said.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, he said.