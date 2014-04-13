Bubba Watson wins another green jacket at Augusta - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bubba Watson wins another green jacket at Augusta

Posted: Updated:
Bubba Watson hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 13, 2014, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Bubba Watson hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 13, 2014, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bubba Watson has won the Masters for the second time in three years.

Watson claimed another green jacket by shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round Sunday, fending off Jordan Spieth's bid to become the youngest major champion since 1931.

The 20-year-old Texan led by two shots heading to the eighth hole, but the tournament changed suddenly.

Watson made two straight birdies, Spieth took back-to-back bogeys — and just like that, Watson was up by two strokes at the turn.

The left-hander led the rest of the way, adding to the 2012 title he won in more spectacular fashion with a playoff victory. The winning score was 8-under 280.

Spieth finished with a 72, his worst score of the week. He was 283 overall, tied with Sweden's Jonas Blixt.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

