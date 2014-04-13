Bubba Watson wins another green jacket at Augusta

Bubba Watson hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 13, 2014, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bubba Watson has won the Masters for the second time in three years.

Watson claimed another green jacket by shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round Sunday, fending off Jordan Spieth's bid to become the youngest major champion since 1931.

The 20-year-old Texan led by two shots heading to the eighth hole, but the tournament changed suddenly.

Watson made two straight birdies, Spieth took back-to-back bogeys — and just like that, Watson was up by two strokes at the turn.

The left-hander led the rest of the way, adding to the 2012 title he won in more spectacular fashion with a playoff victory. The winning score was 8-under 280.

Spieth finished with a 72, his worst score of the week. He was 283 overall, tied with Sweden's Jonas Blixt.

