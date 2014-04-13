Ross outduels Scherzer to lift Padres over Tigers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ross outduels Scherzer to lift Padres over Tigers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyson Ross outdueled AL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, and Jedd Gyorko and Xavier Nady homered as the San Diego Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Sunday to take two of three.

After two shaky opening starts, Ross (1-2) struck out seven and held the Tigers to one run and six hits in seven innings. He walked one.

Scherzer (0-1) allowed four runs and four hits in five innings, struck out 10 and walked three. The Tigers have scored three runs for Scherzer in his three starts.

The Tigers have lost four of six under rookie manager Brad Ausmus, who was working in the Padres' front office when Detroit hired him in November.

Gyorko homered to left leading off the second, his first.

The Tigers tied it in the fourth, when Torii Hunter hit a leadoff double and scored on Victor Martinez's one-out single.

Scherzer faltered by walking Chase Headley and Yonder Alonso to open the fourth and the Padres jumped on him for a 4-1 lead. Venable doubled down the right-field line to bring in Headley and Alonso, and Ross singled to left to bring in Venable.

Nady, 35, hit an opposite-field pinch homer off Ian Krol an estimated 422 feet into the sandy play area beyond the fence in right-center leading off the seventh. Dating to 2012, his last three big league hits have been home runs. He homered Tuesday at Cleveland. Before that, his last homer was on Sept. 30, 2012, while with San Francisco, at Petco Park against Padres closer Huston Street.

NOTES: It was Nady's seventh career pinch homer. ... Padres manager Bud Black said there's a "probability" LF Carlos Quentin will take batting practice on the field before Monday's game against Colorado. Quentin opened the season on the disabled list with a bone bruise in his left knee. ... The Tigers are off Monday before opening a homestand Tuesday night, with RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 3.00) scheduled to start against Zach McAllister (1-0, 2.31) of the Indians. The Padres continue their 10-game homestand with the opener of a four-game series against Colorado. LHP Eric Stults (0-2, 5.59) is scheduled to start against RHP Jordan Lyles (2-0, 3.86).

