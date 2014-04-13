Driver crashes into power pole in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A driver sheared a power pole in Fallbrook Sunday, prompting authorities to temporarily close the roadway in the immediate area.

The vehicle struck the light pole off the side of East Mission Road near Valentine Lane about 4:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. No one was injured in the crash, a fire dispatcher said.

The impact knocked the power pole down and sent its lines across the roadway, prompting authorities to close the roadway between Capra Way and Valentine Lane, according to the CHP and fire officials.

Fire officials said the roadway would remain closed until about 6 p.m.

Electrical service was lost to seven area homes or businesses, but as of 5:20 p.m. San Diego Gas & Electric personnel were working to determine the cause of the outage. The utility workers estimated service would be restored by about 7 p.m.