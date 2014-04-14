Suspect at large after fire spree in Grant Hill

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One by one, fires were ignited in the Grant Hill area overnight, threatening homes and lives. Now, arson investigators are looking for clues to track down the person responsible.

The fire spree occurred between 12:45 and 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 29th and Commercial streets, according to a San Diego fire-rescue spokesman Lee Swanson.

Firefighters say at least six fires were set.

"It leads us to believe they are being set deliberately. It could possibly be the same person. We're looking into that," said Battalion Chief Lane Woolery with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The fires were set at 29th and Commercial streets, at 30th Street and Imperial Avenue, 2675 G St., 542 28th St. and 321 Hoitt St., and in an alley between 29th and Commercial streets, the spokesman added, noting in all, three trees, a trash can, a planter and a Dumpster were damaged.

The fires have one local business owner wondering what is happening and if she is next.

"I don't know. I lose everything if someone does that to me. Right now we have to do a neighborhood watch and keep an eye out. We have to look out for businesses and homes too," said Susie James the owner of Island Space Restaurant. "They're doing it so late. You can't stay up all night to watch your place. What are you going to do? Get cameras for everywhere?"

James has owned her Jamaican restaurant for 20 years and it is that business that supports her family. She adds that she will be vigilant and watch for any suspicious activity.

Total damage from the overnight fire spree was estimated at $1,000, Swanson said.

Anyone with information about the fires was asked to call San Diego Fire-Rescue's Metro Arson Strike Team at (619) 236-6815.

No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged, according to authorities.