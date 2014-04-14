Under Investigation: Stabbing during group fight at Colina Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Under Investigation: Stabbing during group fight at Colina Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gang detectives Monday investigated the stabbing of two men during an event celebrating Cambodian heritage in Colinas Del Sol.

The men, both in their 20s, were stabbed in Colina Park at 5319 Orange Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

They got into a fight with a group of eight to 10 other men, also in their 20s, Delimitros said in a statement.

The stab wounds were not life-threatening, he said.

