Drivers in California crash had clean records

A California Highway Patrol officer stands at a gate as the demolished remains of a FedEx truck sit in a CalTrans maintenance station in Willows, Calif., Friday, April 11, 2014.

ORLAND, Calif. (AP) — Both drivers in the fiery Northern California crash involving a FedEx truck and bus full of students had clean driving records.

According to The Sacramento Bee, California's Department of Motor Vehicles says neither driver had a moving violation, though the bus driver's license was briefly suspended a decade ago.

FedEx driver Tim Evans and the driver of the chartered bus, Talalelei Lealao-Taiao (tah-lah-LAY'-lay LAY'-low-TY'-ow), were killed along with eight passengers Thursday when the truck veered across the median of Interstate 5 and smashed into the bus.

The Glenn County coroner has not released official identifications, but Lealao-Taiao's employer confirmed her name, and the Bee spoke with a member of Evans' extended family.

Federal and state investigators expect to take months to determine what caused the accident.

