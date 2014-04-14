Injured man flown from fishing boat to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Coast Guard says an injured man has been picked up from a charter fishing boat off Baja California and flown to San Diego for medical treatment.

A Coast Guard statement says the 54-year-old man suffered possible head and back injuries in a fall of about 8 feet down a ladder.

The 59-foot fishing vessel Apollo requested assistance from the Coast Guard around 8 p.m. Sunday and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was launched from San Diego at about 9:50 p.m.

When the helicopter reached the scene 125 miles south of San Diego, the helicopter crew hoisted the patient aboard and returned to California. The man was transferred to emergency medical personnel for further care at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

