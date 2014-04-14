Driver at large after chase in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop Monday led the California Highway Patrol on a brief road chase near Plaza Bonita mall before pulling over and escaping on foot.

The pursuit began about 1:45 p.m. on Sweetwater Road, near Orange Street in National City.

After fleeing for several minutes, the driver stopped the vehicle, jumped out and ran off, CHP public-affairs Officer Robert Catano said.

Officers detained two people who had been riding in the car and fanned out through the neighborhood in search of the motorist, a Latino with a shaved head and tattoos across his chest. He remained at large in the late afternoon, Catano said.