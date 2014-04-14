2 sex offenders charged with rapes, killings

A portrait of murder victim Martha Anaya, left, is displayed on a table as her mother Herlinda Salcedo cries Sunday April 13, 2014, while looking at a computer that she used to try and find her in Santa Ana.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two registered sex offenders who have known each other since at least 2012 have been charged with raping and killing four California women since last year.

The Orange County District Attorney's office said Monday that 27-year-old Franc Cano and 45-year-old Steven Dean Gordon were each charged with four felony counts of special circumstances murder and four felony counts of rape.

If convicted, the men could face a minimum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.

Cano and Gordon are being held without bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Both men were arrested Saturday for investigation of killing the women beginning in October. Police scheduled a news conference later Monday.

