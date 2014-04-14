Local runners mark one-year anniversary

A surveillance video shows a man prosecutors say is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev placing a bomb near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, just yards from where an 8-year-old boy was killed when it exploded.

A surveillance video shows a man prosecutors say is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev placing a bomb near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, just yards from where an 8-year-old boy was killed when it exploded.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This year, tens of thousands of runners will be crossing a finish line terrorized last year by a bombing in Boston.

Officials for the Boston Marathon have made significant changes to their security measures affecting what runners can bring, wear and where spectators can watch.

Many San Diegans have been preparing for the 26.2 mile run.

"It's a very emotional experience, it's just, I want to show my support and our unity as runners - we just want to take back this race," said Christy Baker.

It goes without saying -- that given what happened at the Boston Marathon last year -- many runners like Christy Baker are eager to go back.

"Everybody that did it last year was on a mission to get back to do it this year," she said.

Christy and her twin sister Cindy Lynch are among 18 other women from the Running Skirts group who are hoping to bring San Diego love to the city of Boston.

On Sunday, the group organized a fun run in preparation of the marathon.

"We had close to 200 people show up," she said.

The sisters, who developed high tech fabric running skirts, say they have been ramping up their workouts to be physically and emotionally prepared for the trip.

"It was terrifying - being caught in that moment that you think is never going to happen," said Cindy Lynch.

It was April 15, 2013, Cindy and her group had just crossed the finished line and were getting ready to celebrate when the bombings occurred.

"People were running in the street - there was an air of panic - 'are there more bombs? Is there a bomb in our hotel?'" she said.

And yet, she and her sister say they are more dedicated than ever to take back what was taken.

Stars and stripes compression socks were specially designed for the Boston Marathon.

A portion of the sales will go towards the Boston One Foundation, which supports the victims of the marathon bombing.

"Also to send a message that we're not afraid to run together as a unity for Boston Marathon," she said.

Given the significance of this year's race, organizers have increased the field size by another 9,000 runners, making this year's race the second-largest in the history of the marathon at 36,000 official participants.