Wounded hero goes extra mile for fellow Marines

Rob Jones has never taken the easy route in life. So when he decided he was going to ride his bike across the country for charity some people who knew him weren't surprised.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Biking across the country is hard enough, but doing it without legs, makes it amazing. Monday, a double-amputee Marine veteran was honored for doing just that for a worthy cause.

What this 28-year-old Marine has accomplished is truly inspiring. And Monday, Rob Jones was honored at a luncheon at the Doubletree San Diego Del Mar for completing an incredible journey.

"Just under 5,200 miles."

That's how far retired Marine Rob Jones pedaled to get from the East Coast, to the west.

Wearing specially-designed prosthetics, Jones endured the six-month long journey through some grueling conditions, to raise money for the charities that helped support him, after he was wounded in an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2010.

"We all made a really big sacrifice and I think we deserve to get as much help as we can when we need it and that's what these charities I'm raising money for are doing," he said.

Jones crossed the finish line in Oceanside on Saturday, greeted by family, friends and fans. Along the way, Jones also inspired new supporters to his cause, including the Doubletree By Hilton.

The hotel, jumping in to make sure Jones had a comfortable place to stay after his long days out on the road.

"It was more support than I really expected, I was really planning to sleep in the truck a lot more often and I'm lucky I didn't have to," said Jones.

At a luncheon hosted by the Doubletree San Diego Del Mar, Jones expressed his gratitude to all who have supported his cause.

"I appreciate all of you and thank you," he said.

A standing ovation for this military hero, who says he's just paying it forward, hoping to raise $1 million.

"He's already done so much with what he's given us as Americans and that he continues to serve us and raise awareness for our wounded service members and their families, it means more than we can possibly express," Laura Castellvi, with the Semper Fi Fund, said.

Jones has raised more than $100,000, but has a long way to go to reach his goal. If you'd like to help and learn more about the three charities he is supporting, go to robjonesjourney.com.