SUV on fire outside Logan Heights home

SUV on fire outside Logan Heights home



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Neighbors in Logan Heights are on edge after a family wakes up to find their car on fire.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3100 block of Valle Avenue early Tuesday morning. When they got there they found an SUV parked on the street, engulfed in flames.

Officials say the SUV is a total loss.

Arson investigators are working to determine if this incident is relate to a series of fires set in the area.

