City declares today 'SDSU Men's Basketball Day' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City declares today 'SDSU Men's Basketball Day'

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the City Council proclaimed it "SDSU Men's Basketball Day" Tuesday in the city of San Diego in honor of the Aztecs' final record of 31-5, Mountain West regular season championship and Sweet 16 appearance.

Faulconer said the Aztecs had "a heck of a run" during the season and NCAA Tournament.

"It made all of us who are alumni real proud and, obviously, everyone who is a San Diegan was rooting for the team," Faulconer said. "We're just so proud of everything the team did and the way they did it and so proud of the program."

Councilwoman Marti Emerald said issuing the proclamation was "a very sweet moment."

She and the mayor are longtime supporters of SDSU athletics.

"You gave us a sense of excitement," Emerald said. "You thrilled all of us. We all came together -- as (the mayor) likes to say, one city, behind one good team."

Their proclamation lauds the team's achievements, calling the 2013-14 season "one of the finest in school and city history" and noting, among other things, the January victory at Kansas, the Mountain West Coach of the Year honor for Steve Fisher and conference Player of the Year award for guard Xavier Thames.

Fisher said the proclamation was a "great honor."

"It means that we have been a part of helping galvanize a community and make the whole community for a little while rally behind the basketball team and the university," Fisher said. "We had the kind of season you dream about having, and we made dreams reality."

The head coach was presented with a basketball signed by Faulconer, Emerald and the other City Council members.

https://twitter.com/kevin_faulconer/status/456131628209684480

In addition to Fisher, the Aztecs were represented by assistant coaches Brian Dutcher, Justin Hutson, David Velasquez, Matt Soria and Tim Shelton. Forwards Josh Davis and Skylar Spencer also attended.

"It's a good feeling to know you had such a big impact on the city and the people, and everybody came together just because of us playing together as a team," Spencer said.

San Diego State won twice in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Arizona, 70-64, on March 27 in Anaheim.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Bridges rocks rim for MSU, Cuse star fouls out

    NCAA Latest: Bridges rocks rim for MSU, Cuse star fouls out

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:55:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.