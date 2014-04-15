City declares today 'SDSU Men's Basketball Day'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the City Council proclaimed it "SDSU Men's Basketball Day" Tuesday in the city of San Diego in honor of the Aztecs' final record of 31-5, Mountain West regular season championship and Sweet 16 appearance.

Faulconer said the Aztecs had "a heck of a run" during the season and NCAA Tournament.

"It made all of us who are alumni real proud and, obviously, everyone who is a San Diegan was rooting for the team," Faulconer said. "We're just so proud of everything the team did and the way they did it and so proud of the program."

Councilwoman Marti Emerald said issuing the proclamation was "a very sweet moment."

She and the mayor are longtime supporters of SDSU athletics.

"You gave us a sense of excitement," Emerald said. "You thrilled all of us. We all came together -- as (the mayor) likes to say, one city, behind one good team."

Their proclamation lauds the team's achievements, calling the 2013-14 season "one of the finest in school and city history" and noting, among other things, the January victory at Kansas, the Mountain West Coach of the Year honor for Steve Fisher and conference Player of the Year award for guard Xavier Thames.

Fisher said the proclamation was a "great honor."

"It means that we have been a part of helping galvanize a community and make the whole community for a little while rally behind the basketball team and the university," Fisher said. "We had the kind of season you dream about having, and we made dreams reality."

The head coach was presented with a basketball signed by Faulconer, Emerald and the other City Council members.

In addition to Fisher, the Aztecs were represented by assistant coaches Brian Dutcher, Justin Hutson, David Velasquez, Matt Soria and Tim Shelton. Forwards Josh Davis and Skylar Spencer also attended.

"It's a good feeling to know you had such a big impact on the city and the people, and everybody came together just because of us playing together as a team," Spencer said.

San Diego State won twice in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Arizona, 70-64, on March 27 in Anaheim.