Small fire breaks out in Birdland Canyon area

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters Tuesday make quick work of a brush fire that broke out in the Birdland area.

The fire broke out at about 1:30 this afternoon in a canyon near Interstate 805. Copter One was called in to make water drops as crews made their way in on the ground.

They had the fire contained in about a half hour. No one was hurt and no homes were threatened.

How the fire started is under investigation.